Woman, 19, killed in Henderson shooting, suspect sought

A 19-year-old woman is dead and Henderson police are searching for a suspect in a shooting late Thursday.

Henderson police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman late Thursday.

Police responded about 11:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Monument Point, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Paradise Hills Drive, said Lt. Katrina Rothmeyer of the Henderson Police Department.

Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds and transported her to Henderson Hospital where she died.

Rothmeyer said police have no suspect information.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.