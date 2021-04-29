Woman, 85, dies after intruder attack at Henderson home

A 85-year-old woman who was attacked by a man who broke into her Henderson home last week died on Thursday, police said.

Demetrius Walker. (Henderson Police Department)

Demetrius Walker. (Henderson Police Department)

A 85-year-old woman who was attacked by a man who broke into her Henderson home last week died on Thursday, police said.

About 5:50 a.m. April 21, a woman called police to report a man broke into her home on the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive, attacked her and then ran away, the Henderson Police Department said. The 85-year-old woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition after officers found her suffering from “extensive facial and head injuries.”

Police identified the suspect, 27-year-old Demetrius Walker, and arrested him “a short time later on an unrelated call for service involving Walker,” the department said.

The woman died of her injuries on Thursday, police said. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Walker has been charged with felony counts of home invasion, attempted robbery, battery with intent to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny against an older person, burglary of a business, and two counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s permission, court records show. Police said Thursday that his charges will be amended to include one count of murder.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday with $10,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.