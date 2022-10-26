Woman accused in mother’s slaying made headlines in airport incident

Hend Bustami, 28, was taken into custody near Barstow Wednesday. Last month, she allegedly claimed she was harassed by police arresting her at Harry Reid airport because she was too “good-looking.”

(Getty Images)

A woman who made headlines in the summer after she allegedly claimed she was harassed by police who arrested her at Harry Reid International Airport because she was too “good-looking” is now accused of killing her mother in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Hend Bustami, 28, was taken into custody near Barstow, California, by the Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

Police officers found Bustami’s mother, who wasn’t identified by Metro or the Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday, suffering from “multiple deep lacerations” just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

She was 62.

“At approximately 2:30 in the morning, a 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead,” Valenta said at the scene Wednesday morning. “Then the line was disconnected.”

On Aug. 31, according to Metro police booking records, Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of public misconduct at an airport.

Bustami allegedly ran out on a bill at a Chili’s restaurant, according to media reports. She was also accused of being belligerent with officers, allegedly claiming she was being harassed because officers had never seen anyone as pretty as her.

Bustami, who will be extradited back to Clark County, will face a charge of open murder, according to Metro.

