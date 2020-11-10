Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was arrested Friday on two counts of open murder after her boyfriend said he came home to find her at the apartment with the bodies of their 1-year-old and 2-month-old daughters.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her two young daughters last week told the babies’ father that their organs would be “worth a lot of money,” according to a recently released arrest report.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was arrested Friday on two counts of open murder after her boyfriend, Jaykwon Singleton, said he came home to find her at the apartment with their daughters Rose, 1, and Lily, 2 months, stacked on top of each other in a baby swing, both dead, the report said.

Singleton told police that the couple had been together since 2018 and hadn’t had any problems in their relationship until two weeks ago, when Sharp-Jefferson “started talking about the altar spirit world making allegations that he was cheating with his spirit wife,” according to the report. He said she seemed “fine” when he left the apartment around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said when he returned to their apartment at 1064 Sierra Vista Drive around noon the next day, he found the girls, according to the report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Singleton said he thought it was weird that they were stacked in the swing and when he realized they were unresponsive, Sharp-Jefferson “kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money,” the report said.

Police took Sharp-Jefferson into custody to interview her away from angry family members who were arriving at the apartment. She told police that she believed she’d been set up, that she didn’t have any children and she didn’t know Singleton.

She told police that when she woke up around 10 a.m. Saturday, she saw two dead children in her living room. She believed the children, as well as their toys and stroller, to have been planted in her apartment by someone, according to the report.

“Amanda described the children to be of a darker skin and one of the kids to have foam coming out of its mouth,” the report said. “Amanda noticed the children and instead of calling for help, she decided to take a shower because she ‘likes showers.’”

Police have said it was unclear how the children died, although homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said detectives had a “very good idea what the cause of injury is” for the 1-year-old. It was too early in the investigation to determine if the mother suffered from a mental illness, Spencer said Friday, but he “would definitely not rule that out at this point.”

Court records list one prior arrest for Sharp-Jefferson — she pleaded no contest in January 2017 to a misdemeanor destruction of property charge, although the case was later dismissed.

Sharp-Jefferson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. She is expected in court on Tuesday morning.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.