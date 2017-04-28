Woman dead, man injured in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Friday, April 28. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One woman is dead and a man is injured after a Friday morning shooting in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded about 3:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Cheyenne Avenue.

Arriving medical personnel found a 26-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Officers were notified during the investigation that a 25-year-old man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He also was transported to University Medical Center, and at 9 a.m. was in stable condition, according to North Las Vegas officer Ann Cavaricci.

Investigators said the man and woman were on the balcony of an apartment prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The name of the woman who died will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once her relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.