Woman dies at hospital after walking in with gunshot wound

Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue Wednesday night.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A woman who walked into a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound died Wednesday night, police said.

Police believe the shooting was related to domestic violence, and that the woman entered an undisclosed hospital at about 5:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Younger.

He said the shooting occurred at a home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue. Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

Lt. David Gordon said a person of interest had been detained. He said additional information would be provided Thursday morning.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.