Woman dies at hospital after walking in with gunshot wound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2022 - 10:08 pm
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A woman who walked into a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound died Wednesday night, police said.

Police believe the shooting was related to domestic violence, and that the woman entered an undisclosed hospital at about 5:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Younger.

He said the shooting occurred at a home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue. Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

Lt. David Gordon said a person of interest had been detained. He said additional information would be provided Thursday morning.

THE LATEST