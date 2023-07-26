107°F
Homicides

Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
Louis Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)
A woman was shot in the head in downtown Las Vegas earlier this month after getting in the middle of a fight between two people, police said.

On July 13 at around 12:15 a.m., the woman was found near Industrial Road and Western Avenue. Witnesses told police that 30-year-old Louis Alexander was in a fight with another man and pulled out a gun. The woman got in between the two men and Alexander shot her in the head, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police used witness statements and evidence from his prior arrests to identify Alexander as the shooter. He was arrested around 10 p.m. day of the shooting.

According to the report, doctors at University Medical Center said the woman would not survive from her injuries, and police noted that Alexander would be rebooked on a charge of open murder if the woman died.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Alexander was charged with open murder, attempted murder, battery, being a prohibited person armed with a gun and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police spokesman Luis Vidal confirmed Tuesday that the woman died but would not provide her identity. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman had not been identified by the coroner.

Alexander remained in custody without bail and is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

