Woman found dead in Spring Valley

A woman was found dead Saturday morning in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the 3800 block of Mapleview Court, near South Tenaya Way and West Twain Avenue after a 911 caller reported a woman was dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the woman was confirmed dead and noted homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation.

No further information was available.

