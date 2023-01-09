56°F
Homicides

Woman found shot dead in downtown home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 2:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her downtown Las Vegas home on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North 17th Street, near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway, according to a police report.

Police said that the victim was apparently shot by someone who fled the scene. No arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon.

The woman is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after the family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

