Woman killed at company picnic in Las Vegas park identified

Mia Banks, 54, died of a gunshot wound to the head and chest. The county coroner on Tuesday ruled her death a homicide.

The Clark County coroner has identified an employee of The Venetian killed Sunday at Sunset Park. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified an employee of The Venetian killed Sunday when a “disgruntled” coworker allegedly opened fire at a company picnic.

Another wounded hotel employee, who has not been identified, remained hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition as of Monday.

Police said one of the two victims was a Venetian executive. A woman named Mia Banks is listed on company marketing materials and news accounts as a vice president of operations with The Venetian’s parent company, the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Police have identified the suspected shooter as Anthony Wrobel, 54. A multiagency manhunt continued Tuesday for the 5-foot-9 white man who police said weighs approximately 197 pounds. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Investigators said just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Wrobel allegedly walked up to a table where the two victims were sitting and fired at close range before fleeing Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, in a black and purple Dodge Charger. Police later found the car parked at McCarran International Airport, but it wasn’t clear whether Wrobel had accessed the terminal or boarded a flight.

Police are calling the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence. The picnic was hosted by The Venetian.

The suspect is a 14-year employee, and police said he was described as disgruntled.

Federal investigators from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals Service are helping Las Vegas police in the search for Wrobel. North Las Vegas and Henderson police also joined the search, and enforcement agencies in California, Utah and Arizona have been notified of the manhunt.

Anyone with information should call Metro at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

