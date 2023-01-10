Woman killed in downtown Las Vegas home identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman who was fatally shot in her home near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally shot inside her home.

Ashleigh Figearo, 27, of Las Vegas, died Sunday in her kitchen.

Las Vegas police found the woman at 5:35 p.m. on the 200 block of North 17th Street, near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway.

The suspected shooter ran off before officers arrived, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, police said.

The coroner’s office had not ruled on her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.