Woman killed in possible drug-related shooting in Las Vegas ID’d

A possible drug-related shooting in late August at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex that left a 50-year-old woman dead remains unsolved.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A possible drug-related shooting in late August at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex that left a 50-year-old woman dead remains unsolved.

The woman, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Karen McKesson, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

At the time of the shooting, which was reported around 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said that detectives believed McKesson had been targeted by someone she knew, and that the killing appeared to narcotics-related.

Police have said that McKesson was inside her apartment on the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, when a man fired through her front door, striking her.

The gunman left the area before officers arrived.

Metro’s homicide records and county booking logs show that an arrest had not been made in the case as of Friday.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.