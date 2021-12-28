50°F
Woman killed in previously unreported homicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a woman killed earlier this month in an unreported homicide.

Erika Pedraza-Marin, 30, died from gunshot wound of the head and torso on Dec. 12, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police officers were called at 2:11 a.m. that day to a home on the 5600 block of Tahoe Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield.

Pedraza-Marin was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hadfield did not say if an arrest had been made in the case.

Metro’s online homicide log indicates an arrest warrant had been issued as of Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

