Homicides

Woman pleads guilty to murder of Henderson man found decapitated

Devyn Michaels (Henderson Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 11:38 am
 

A woman accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend — whose body was found decapitated — has pleaded guilty to a second degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Police previously said Devyn Michaels, 46, killed Johnathan Willette last August after he tried to force her to perform a sex act on him. Willette had been abusive, Michaels told police.

Willette’s mother found his bloody body wrapped in blankets. “Johnathan’s head had been severed from his body, and was not observed to be in the room,” police said in an arrest report.

Court minutes indicate that Michaels pleaded guilty to the second degree charge on Tuesday before District Judge Tierra Jones.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31.

