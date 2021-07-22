94°F
Homicides

Woman shot by husband dies at Las Vegas hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2021 - 2:15 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex at 2720 West Serene Avenue on W ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex at 2720 West Serene Avenue on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A woman who was shot by her husband Wednesday night has died of her injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Investigators believe the man shot his wife multiple times in an apartment complex on the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue, near Silverado Ranch and Las Vegas boulevards, before he shot and killed himself, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said Wednesday.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died, police said.

Investigators believe the two were in an argument before the shooting, police said Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man or woman as of Thursday.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

