Homicides

Woman stabbed by unknown man across from UNLV, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was stabbed to death while she was sleeping across from UNLV.

The woman was found unresponsive just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday outside a business on the 1400 block of East University Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Harmon Avenue, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was stabbed by an unknown man while sleeping outside the business. The suspect ran off before police arrived and had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman after her family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

