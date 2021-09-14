Woman whose body was found in burnt vehicle had been shot

A woman whose body was found in May inside a burnt vehicle in the far east Las Vegas Valley had been fatally shot, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The coroner’s office in June identified the woman as 39-year-old Sandra Cruz-Lopez. On Tuesday, the office said her death was a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Cruz-Lopez’s body was found the morning of May 9 in a scorched vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near state Route 147, or Lake Mead Boulevard, in the area of Frenchman Mountain, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in May, but further information about Cruz-Lopez’s death has not been released.

