Woman wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting dies in California

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The sister of a woman injured in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip says the woman has died.

KPTV in Oregon reports that Kim Gervais was left paralyzed by bullets Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured hundreds more.

Dena Sarvela of Vancouver, Washington, says her sister died Friday night in California.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not adjusted the official death toll to 59. Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said the woman’s family had not reported her death to the department as of Monday morning.

In a brief phone call with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he was out of town and could not immediately comment on Gervais’ death.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Clark County officials said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of Kim Gervais. Kim was wounded and left paralyzed by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on #1October here in Las #Vegas. She had battled the physical and psychological toll in the aftermath of the shooting for the past two years. The battle goes on for numerous others who were wounded or survived the horror of that night.”

A bullet that had been lodged in Gervais’ spine left her quadriplegic, according to a GoFundMe account created shortly after the shooting by her daughter, Amber Manka.

In an update posted to the fundraiser on Oct. 16, 2017, Manka said her mother had been transferred to a spinal rehabilitation facility in Southern California and was making “great progress in her upper body movements.”

Gervais was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2003, according to the fundraiser.

