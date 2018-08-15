Woman’s death at south Las Vegas Strip resort treated as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday morning after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort.

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday morning after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort.

Las Vegas police responded about 2:40 a.m. to reports of an injured person found at the the resort at 7200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

7200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas