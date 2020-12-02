Increased police presence aims to curb retail, porch thefts

Las Vegas police warned residents to expect an increased police presence this month as part of a holiday initiative to curb retail thefts.

The U.S. Postal Service mail processing annex is full of packages ahead of the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. As people continue to expect gift deliveries, Las Vegas warned residents about "porch pirates." (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police warned residents to expect an increased police presence this month as part of a holiday initiative to curb retail thefts.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Fred Haas announced Tuesday that the department will begin its holiday initiative unit, which includes more officers around stores and near homes where porch pirates have been reported.

The announcement came as part of Metro’s monthly First Tuesday, during which an officer answers questions from the public and speaks about issues the community is facing. Haas spent more than half of the 18-minute Facebook Live video discussing ways that residents can protect their belongings during the holidays.

“As we get those presents and we have the boxes from those items, make sure you’re breaking those items down,” Haas said. “It hides what you’ve purchased. It hides what you have in your house so you become a less attractive target throughout the holidays.”

Multiple residents submitting questions to Haas during the video asked about the recovery rate of stolen packages, which the captain said requires a police report be filed.

“We have had active apprehensions throughout this year already,” he said. “There are several in my area command alone where we’ve had porch pirates going in and taking packages that we’ve been able to actively pursue and catch on the spot.”

Haas said officers are currently addressing recent street racing reports, graffiti across the valley and preparation for upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations expected to fill the Strip.

“We want to make sure people are out having a good time, but obviously we have COVID restrictions we need to look out for,” he said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.