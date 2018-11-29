Juveniles to face charges for damaging Nevada war memorial

The Carson City District Attorney will seek charges against the juveniles whose bike- and scooter-riding exploits two weeks ago damaged the state’s brand-new memorial to fallen war veterans on the state Capitol grounds.

The state's new Battle Born Memorial on the state Capitol grounds in Carson City, dedicated Nov. 9, was defaced three days later by bicyclists and scooter riders. They left tire tracks and scuff marks, but the worst damage involved chips and cracks in the black granite slabs that front the memorial. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teens on bicycles and scooters rode on the granite surface of the Battle Born Memorial in the state Capitol grounds in Carson City days after it was dedicated, chipping the stone and cracking it in several places. The juvenile offenders were spotted on area security video early Monday evening. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A close-up of damage to the state's Battle Born Memorial to fallen veterans. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of several cracks in the granite surface of the new Nevada Battle Born memorial to fallen veterans in Carson City. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state's new Battle Born Memorial cost $450,000 to erect. Officials have not announced how they will repair damage from joy-riding teens on bicycles and scooters or how much it weill cost. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The Carson City District Attorney will seek charges against the juveniles whose bike- and scooter-riding exploits two weeks ago damaged the state’s brand-new memorial to fallen war veterans on the state Capitol grounds.

State law on confidentiality for juvenile offenders, however, prevented the office from saying anything more about the case Wednesday, including what charges the alleged culprits could face or how many offenders were involved.

Deputy District Attorney Buffy Okuna said she expected to file an action Thursday.

“We will proceed with a case, but I can’t give any details,” she said.

The Battle Born Memorial was dedicated in a Nov. 9 ceremony ahead of Veteran’s Day. The following Monday, Nov. 12, four individuals were spotted on security cameras riding scooters and bicycles on the black granite slabs that front the memorial, cracking and chipping the stone in several places.

Capitol police, in a Nov. 15 news release, said they had identified four juvenile suspects based on the security footage.

State statute makes it a misdemeanor, at a minimum, to damage or destroy property on capitol grounds, with severity depending on the cost of the damage. Damage to the $450,000 memorial has been estimated at $45,000, covering repairs to the granite work and installation of a barrier to prevent future damage.

The memorial honors the 895 service personnel who have died in combat dating back to the Civil War.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.