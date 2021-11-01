Las Vegas Cancer Center notifies patients of ransomware attack

The center said hackers accessed a business server and encrypted data over the Labor Day weekend but have not made a ransom demand to unlock the data.

(Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Cancer Center is notifying patients of a ransomware attack that may have given hackers access to patients’ personal information.

Attorney Bridget Kelly said approximately 3,000 customers of the business, located at 2904 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, are receiving notifications.

In a news release, Las Vegas Cancer Center said hackers accessed a business server and encrypted data over the Labor Day weekend.

“The breach was discovered when the office reopened on September 7th,” the news release stated. “LVCC immediately notified law enforcement and fully participated in an investigation by the FBI, and conducted its own internal investigation. LVCC also notified its electronic medical records vendor, which relies on the server data to build LVCC’s patient records database.”

The breach means hackers could have access to patient names, their dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical records and insurance information.

“All patient data was stored on the server in a format proprietary to LVCC’s electronic medical records system, and therefore likely not usable to the hackers,” the center stated. “LVCC does not believe that any data was copied or transferred from its server, and has received no ransom demand from the hackers to unlock the data.”

Any former or current patients with questions may call Tami Loehr at 702-471-7779.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.