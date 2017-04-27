Las Vegas chiropractor faces arson, attempted murder charges

Livleen Khurana (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man accused of ramming his truck through the Queensridge gated neighborhood and setting it ablaze Wednesday morning has been identified as a Las Vegas chiropractor.

Livleen Khurana, 47, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse with a deadly weapon, two counts of third-degree arson and one count of first-degree arson, jail records show.

Las Vegas police arrested Khurana after witnessing the incident.

Police were called to the home, 9528 Chalgrove Village Ave., about 3 a.m. when neighborhood security notified them of a man who drove his truck through the front gate. When police arrived, the man was gone and a potential victim was identified as his wife, police said Wednesday.

The man later fled from police in the downtown area and then returned to the neighborhood, smashing through the gates again and then into the home, police said.

“Officers described seeing him light something on fire, and the vehicle engulfed very quickly,” police officer Timothy Hatchett said.

According to the business’s website page, Khurana is a chiropractor at Aaron Neck and Back, 1204 S. Eastern Ave.

