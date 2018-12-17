Las Vegas company ‘shocked’ by stolen cremated remains

The remains were taken Friday afternoon from a Las Vegas Cremations employee, who was in the process of shipping them to out-of-state loved ones from the post office at 2675 N. Decatur Blvd., the business said in a release.

Post office at 2675 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Three sets of cremated remains were stolen Friday, and a reward is being for information leading to their return.

“Las Vegas Cremations is shocked and saddened by the criminal act and wants nothing more than to have the cremated remains returned as soon as possible,” the release said.

The business is offering $3,000 for the safe return of all three sets of remains, the release said, and those who come forward with information will remain anonymous.

“Our only intent is to recover these precious packages and return them to their families,” the release said.

Las Vegas Cremations urged anybody with information to call 870-225-1878 or 702-462-9950.

