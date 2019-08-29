Las Vegas detectives investigating body found near Chinatown

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday night after a body was found in the west valley.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard in the Chinatown area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Phenis said homicide detectives were investigating, and that further information would not be available until Thursday morning. The circumstances surrounding the death was unclear Wednesday night.

