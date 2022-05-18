99°F
Las Vegas man killed in triple shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 4:55 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the Las Vegas man killed in a triple shooting on Saturday.

Jake Cortez, 27, died from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cortez and two others were shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Christy Lane, near Owens Avenue. Cortez was taken to North Vista Hospital where he later died. The two other people suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Vladimir Pourett, 22, was arrested in the shooting. Police said he shot the three people after a dispute over a friend’s rifle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Pourett is due in court on June 20, court records show. He remains in custody without bail, according to jail records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

