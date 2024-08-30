Las Vegas men accused of human smuggling in Arizona

Two Las Vegas men have been accused of human smuggling in Arizona.

Two Las Vegas men have been accused of human smuggling in Arizona.

Casey Olaf Sandoval and Julio Gutierrez, both 25, were arrested Wednesday afternoon while driving in Arizona, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s office.

Police said they saw a car, later identified as being driven by Sandoval, stop on the side of the road near Highway 92 and South Hereford Road. A man dressed in camouflage ran to the vehicle and got inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sandoval did not initially yield when deputies tried to pull him over, the sheriff’s office said. When he did pull over, police said the man dressed in camouflage ran from the truck.

Sandoval and Gutierrez — both United States citizens from Las Vegas — were booked into the Cochise County Jail. Sandoval has a previous charge for attempted murder in Nevada and Gutierrez has an outstanding felony warrant for robbery from Nevada.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to the area and located the man who fled from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the incident.

