Las Vegas officer kicked girlfriend down stairs, police say

Christopher Wilson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas corrections officer strangled his girlfriend and kicked her down a flight of stairs, later telling her that he should have shot her in the face, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Wilson, 35, faces two counts of felony domestic battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, court records show.

On March 11, Wilson became upset at his girlfriend after reading messages between her and another man, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Friday. He pushed her on the bed, held her down and used both hands to press against the woman’s throat, police said. The woman told police she “thrashed her arms around” to push Wilson off but was unable to.

After Wilson got off of her, she threw her phone at him. Wilson kicked the woman down a flight of stairs causing her to land on her back and arms, the report said. She told police that Wilson said, “I should have shot you in the face. I should have pistol whipped you in the face.”

The woman didn’t contact police until Monday out of fear because Wilson is a Metro officer. She emailed police and would not provide the name of her attacker until she spoke with detectives in person. She and Wilson had been in a relationship since July 2020, the report said.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday and later posted bail. He is due back in court on April 13, court records show.

Police said Wilson has been with the department since 2016 and was assigned to the Clark County Detention Center. He was suspended without pay “pending the confirmation of charges and internal investigation.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.