Las Vegas officers involved in Thursday shooting identified

Las Vegas police work the scene of a shooting late Thursday in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in a Thursday shooting in the eastern valley have been identified.

In a statement Sunday, Metro said officers Scott Hinkley, 33, Travis Puana, 37, Frank Rycraft, 41, and Peter Herasimtschuk, 29 were involved. All are assigned to the Community Policing Division, northeast area command. Each officer has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation of this incident, police said.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting a spoke to a woman who had been arguing with her boyfriend. He shot a gun in the front yard before leaving. She told police the boyfriend said he would return and make the police shoot him.

The boyfriend did return, and officers told him they did not want to harm him. A few minutes later, he pointed a handgun at officers and shot between three to five rounds.

The officers returned fire, killing the shooter, identified by the Clark County coroner as 27-year-old Las Vegan Francisco Suarez-Madonado. No officers were injured.

This is the eighth police shooting by Metro in 2017.

