Shootings

Coroner IDs man shot and killed by police in east Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2017 - 4:55 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed in the east valley by police Thursday night as Francisco Suarez-Madonado.

Suarez-Madonado, 27, shot at officers and had told his girlfriend he wanted officers to kill him before the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Officers were alerted of possible gunshots at about 10:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street, police said.

A woman told officers that she had fought with her boyfriend and he had shot a gun in the front yard before leaving, saying that he would come back and make the police shoot him, Metro said.

When Suarez-Madonado returned, he opened fire on all four officers at the scene, police said. The officers shot back, killing him.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

