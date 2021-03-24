Las Vegas police address 2 fatal hit-and-runs

The 10:30 a.m. briefing is led by Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau Lt. Greg Munson and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials addressed two recent fatal pedestrian hit-and-runs in a news briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing was led by Metro traffic bureau Lt. Greg Munson and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The first crash occurred Feb. 20 around 9:25 p.m. when a 63-year-old man was crossing Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street near a crosswalk but against the traffic signal. The vehicle involved was described as possibly a dark colored SUV.

The other occurred March 14 on East Lake Mead Boulevard west of North Lamb Boulevard when a 50-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street. Police said at the time the car involved was a dark gray metallic car which would have right front end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

