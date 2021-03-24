58°F
Crime

Las Vegas police address 2 fatal hit-and-runs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 10:27 am
 
Updated March 24, 2021 - 10:46 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials addressed two recent fatal pedestrian hit-and-runs in a news briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing was led by Metro traffic bureau Lt. Greg Munson and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The first crash occurred Feb. 20 around 9:25 p.m. when a 63-year-old man was crossing Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street near a crosswalk but against the traffic signal. The vehicle involved was described as possibly a dark colored SUV.

The other occurred March 14 on East Lake Mead Boulevard west of North Lamb Boulevard when a 50-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street. Police said at the time the car involved was a dark gray metallic car which would have right front end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

