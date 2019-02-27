Las Vegas police announce arrests in Chinatown car burglaries

Lt. Joshua Bitsko of the Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley area command speaks about a recent string of car break-ins targeting tourists in Chinatown on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clockwise, from top left, Luka Beita (23), Tyrone Brown (22), Marvin Brown (61), Mack Woodfox (22), Nicolas West (20) and Milton Wallace (23). (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lt. Joshua Bitsko of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command speaks about a recent string of car break-ins targeting tourists in Chinatown on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police surveillance operation in Chinatown led to the arrest of two groups suspected in a recent series of car break-ins targeting tourists.

A total of six men face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with at least three break-ins in the past two weeks in the Chinatown area, a multicultural district along Spring Mountain Road that extends from Rainbow Boulevard to Valley View Boulevard.

Lt. Joshua Bitsko of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command said Wednesday that detectives believe the men committed “many crimes” that were never reported.

“Historically, the Asian community has been hesitant to report crimes to the police,” he said, noting that detectives were still working to link property recovered during searches to other victims.

About 100 car burglaries, many involving rental cars, have been reported this year in Chinatown, where tourists flock year-round.

“It’s a large victim group in a small geographic area,” Bitsko said, pointing to a large tour bus idling nearby as tourists explored the Chinatown Plaza at 4255 Spring Mountain Road. “And bad guys know that.”

The first group of suspects had three men, who were taken into custody Feb. 18 when plainclothes officers conducting surveillance saw them “actively looking for cars to break into,” Bitsko said.

The next day, the same officers arrested three more men also seen casing vehicles.

Both groups had burglary tools at the time of their arrests, Bitsko said.

The two crews — from California and northeast Las Vegas — are not related, police said.

The three men arrested from Las Vegas were 22-year-old Tyrone Brown, 23-year-old Milton Wallace and 61-year-old Marvin Brown, police said in a release Wednesday afternoon. Marvin Brown was arrested during the follow-up investigation, police said.

The three other suspects, from Oakland, California, are 22-year-old Mack Woodfox, 23-year-old Luka Beita and 20-year-old Nicolas West, police said.

“This is a trend we’re seeing,” Bitsko said. “Just because we have these people in custody doesn’t mean this problem’s going away.”

As detectives identify more victims, Bitsko said, Metro will continue efforts to strengthen its relationship with the Asian community.

Chinatown Plaza property manager Joe Shen, who was standing close by, nodded in agreement.

“There has been tension because of the language and tradition barriers,” Shen later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But police have been working closely with us. They come almost on a biweekly basis.”

Shen said he is hopeful the recent arrests will ease that tension.

“I believe this is a great bridge for communication as well as for our relationship,” he said. “So now that the community sees police are making effort, they won’t feel that this community is being neglected.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a crime in Chinatown can contact Metro’s Spring Valley area command at 702-828-1615.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4255 Spring Mountain Road, las vegas, nv