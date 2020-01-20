Las Vegas police arrest suspect in December bus attack

Las Vegas police have arrested the man accused of attacking a military veteran on a public bus on Dec. 13.

Nathaniel Graves (Las Vegas Police)

Nathaniel Graves, 26, was arrested Saturday on charges of mayhem, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and abuse of an old person with substantial bodily harm, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Surveillance footage from the bus showed the victim, a military veteran in his 60s, get punched in the face multiple times after confronting a man who put his feet across his lap, police said in a briefing on Jan. 8. The victim had to have his right eye removed because of his injuries.

Graves is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

