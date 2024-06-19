Las Vegas police ‘DUI Strike Team’ is back — and making arrests
Since Las Vegas police restarted its “DUI Strike Team” one month ago, LVMPD says the group has already made dozens of arrests.
LVMPD says its “DUI Strike Team,” which is comprised of 10 police officers, uses collision data to “ensure more officers are on the road during peak times” for fatal crashes.
“The LVMPD DUI Strike Team is comprised of 10 officers who are making a big difference on the roads,” the department said.
LVMPD on Wednesday shared the below stats for the group since restarting the program on May 18:
- 100 DUI arrests
- 1,191 vehicle stops
- 988 citations
- 72 vehicles towed
- 8 firearms recovered
The team, which is part of LVMPD’s Traffic Bureau, also shared a look at some of the items that the group has recovered in its first month back.
DUI Strike Team is putting in work to keep the roads of Clark County safe. Since May 18th they have been working hard. Here is just a few examples of the great work they are doing to keep you safe on our roads. #DriveHighGetADui #StopDUI #Zero #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/mxT4C4GmcB
— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 12, 2024