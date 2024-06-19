Las Vegas police ‘DUI Strike Team’ is back — and making arrests

Since Las Vegas police restarted its “DUI Strike Team” one month ago, LVMPD says the group has already made dozens of arrests.

An officer is seen with an impaired driver in this provided photo from Las Vegas police. (Courtesy LVMPD)

Items recovered by Las Vegas police's "DUI Strike Team" are seen in this photo provided by the agency. (Courtesy LVMPD)

LVMPD says its “DUI Strike Team,” which is comprised of 10 police officers, uses collision data to “ensure more officers are on the road during peak times” for fatal crashes.

“The LVMPD DUI Strike Team is comprised of 10 officers who are making a big difference on the roads,” the department said.

LVMPD on Wednesday shared the below stats for the group since restarting the program on May 18:

100 DUI arrests

1,191 vehicle stops

988 citations

72 vehicles towed

8 firearms recovered

The team, which is part of LVMPD’s Traffic Bureau, also shared a look at some of the items that the group has recovered in its first month back.