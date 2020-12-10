Las Vegas police investigate gunshot at Treasure Island
Las Vegas police are investigating a possible shooting at Treasure Island.
Police said hotel security officers reported hearing a gunshot from a hotel room about 12:35 a.m. Thursday.
Police arrived and were trying to contact someone in the room.
No injuries were reported and police were treating the situation as a barricade.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
