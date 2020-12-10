46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate gunshot at Treasure Island

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 3:56 am
 
People walk down the Strip in front of Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (C ...
People walk down the Strip in front of Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible shooting at Treasure Island.

Police said hotel security officers reported hearing a gunshot from a hotel room about 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived and were trying to contact someone in the room.

No injuries were reported and police were treating the situation as a barricade.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
2
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
3
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
4
Kentucky visitor celebrates $137K jackpot at Strip casino
Kentucky visitor celebrates $137K jackpot at Strip casino
5
New resort could be coming to Henderson
New resort could be coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST