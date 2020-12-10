Las Vegas police investigate gunshot at Treasure Island

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible shooting at Treasure Island.

People walk down the Strip in front of Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said hotel security officers reported hearing a gunshot from a hotel room about 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived and were trying to contact someone in the room.

No injuries were reported and police were treating the situation as a barricade.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

