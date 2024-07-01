Las Vegas police investigate southwest valley death

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a body found in the 5900 block of West Patrick Lane.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a person in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a body found in the 5900 block of West Patrick Lane near South Jones Boulevard.

Medical crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police provided no other information.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person as well as cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

