105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate southwest valley death

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Metro police vehicle in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mother faces second degree murder charge in child’s fentanyl-related death
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game ag ...
Ex-Raiders coach Gruden loses bid for state high court reconsideration in NFL lawsuit
Las Vegas police with a battering ram and crow bar run toward City National Bank Building in Su ...
Summerlin law firm shooter fired a dozen rounds, according to autopsy summary
Luis Alvarado Lopez (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Woman, 67, killed in North Las Vegas crash; driver arrested
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a person in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a body found in the 5900 block of West Patrick Lane near South Jones Boulevard.

Medical crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police provided no other information.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person as well as cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Several animals found dead inside truck in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 2
Woman, 29, arrested on DUI charge after passenger killed in crash
recommend 3
‘We will be out watching’: Las Vegas police confiscate illegal fireworks
recommend 4
Two-state pursuit of motor home ends with arrests in Boulder City
recommend 5
Boy, 14, arrested as suspect in deadly east Las Vegas drug deal
recommend 6
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home