Las Vegas police looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Las Vegas police released a grainy photo of a vehicle they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, hoping the public can help identify the driver.

Las Vegas police released a grainy photo Tuesday of a vehicle they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, hoping the public can help identify the driver.

Police said the crash took place on Saturday on North Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Owens Avenue, at 5:09 a.m. Pedestrian Stanley Harmon, 60, was crossing the boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when a newer model white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango struck him. Harmon was thrown into the driveway of Woodlawn Cemetery. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The car that struck Harmon was last seen headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard. On Tuesday morning police released a photo of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the owner or driver of the vehicle is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3535. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

