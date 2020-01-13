Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near downtown Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 60-year-old man killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run near downtown Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stanley Harmon was crossing the street “outside of a marked or implied crosswalk,” when a newer model white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango struck him just after 5 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Owens Avenue, police said.

Harmon was thrown into the driveway of Woodlawn Cemetery and the car continued north on Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

Harmon was taken to University Medical Center where he died. His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

No arrests had been made by Monday morning, according to arrest logs.

