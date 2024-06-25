101°F
Crime

Las Vegas police presence heavy at Las Vegas Strip mall

A Las Vegas police officer exits his SUV near the Nordstrom's entrance of the Fashion Show Mall ...
A Las Vegas police officer exits his SUV near the Nordstrom's entrance of the Fashion Show Mall. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the Fashion Show Mall about 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 24 ...
Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the Fashion Show Mall about 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2024. (FastCam)
By Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 7:31 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2024 - 7:59 pm

Las Vegas police were investigating a theft by several individuals at a Fashion Show Mall jewelry store Monday evening.

Shoppers in the Nordstrom’s store on the northwest side of the mall were told to evacuate the building, and the doors were locked about 6:10 p.m., according to a would-be shopper.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on X that they were investigating a theft, not a shooting.

“Upon arrival officers learned multiple individuals wearing dark cloth stole several items from a jewelry store,” Lt. Braden Schrag said in a text at about 7:30 p.m. “Commercial robbery detectives are on the scene and the investigation continues.”

A Metro news release said the thieves “took a large amount of jewelry and fled the area. There were reports of shots fired in the business, but that information has been unfounded at this time.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

