Crime

Las Vegas police share video of dramatic rescue of stabbed K-9 officer

Las Vegas police released footage showing the dramatic rescue of a K9 officer after the dog was ...
Las Vegas police released footage showing the dramatic rescue of a K9 officer after the dog was stabbed multiple times by a suspect. (Screen capture LVMPD/Twitter)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 9:37 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released video that shows the dramatic rescue after one of the agency’s K-9 officers was stabbed multiple times.

K9 Enzo, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed eight to nine times as he worked to take a suspect into custody during a standoff in downtown Las Vegas last Friday.

Enzo was rushed to a local animal hospital where it was determined he would need to be airlifted to another facility for additional care.

“One of our K9 officers was severely injured and everybody needed to act in order to save our K9 dog’s life,” Metro SWAT Commander Bryan Peterson said in a video shared by the department. “They all rallied behind each other and they understood what they needed to do. Multiple officers from multiple area commands, SWAT, K9, patrol, flex teams, officers, without hesitation, knew what to do, knew how to respond, knew how to shut down traffic, and they did that.”

“Ultimately, that’s what saved Enzo’s life. “

Earlier this week, Las Vegas police shared that K-9 Enzo was released from the hospital and would finish his recovery at home.

The suspect, 64-year-old Thurman Lowe Jr., was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of assault on a protected person and one count each of attempting to kill a police animal, arson and resisting police while armed, records show.

Lowe was sought in an out-of-state killing, according to his arrest report.

The report references an arrest warrant out of St. Louis County, Missouri, but details about the allegations were not included and the exact charges were redacted, the Review-Journal reported previously.

