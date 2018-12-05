Las Vegas police to announce arrest of 2 dozen gang members

Representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s gang unit and District Attorney Steve Wolfson were to discuss the arrests at the 10 a.m. briefing, a news release said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officials are expected to announce the arrests of “more than two dozen violent gang members” in the Las Vegas Valley at a Wednesday press conference.

Representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s gang unit and District Attorney Steve Wolfson were to discuss the arrests at the 10 a.m. briefing, a news release said.

The arrests followed an investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the release said.

No further information was immediately available.

In March, Metro announced the arrests of five MS-13 gang members in a string of killings that left 10 dead within Clark County in a roughly yearlong stretch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.