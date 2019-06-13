Las Vegas police traffic unit gets new leader

A veteran captain will oversee the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau after the previous head was relieved of duty and then transferred to another division.

Las Vegas police homicide Capt. Jason Letkiewicz answers questions from the media during a briefing regarding two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Las Vegas police captain has been named as the new head of the department’s traffic bureau.

Capt. Jason Letkiewicz is the senior captain in the Metropolitan Police Department and now oversees its traffic division, according to the division’s Twitter account. Letkiewicz took over for Capt. Nick Farese, who was relieved of duty with pay on May 31 without public explanation.

Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Wednesday that Farese returned to duty on Saturday as captain of Metro’s communications bureau, a position previously held by Letkiewicz.

Farese had been the face of the unit through media interviews and various social media videos warning the public of impaired driving and other dangerous driving and pedestrian habits.

Letkiewicz has been with Metro for 25 years and “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bureau,” the Twitter post said.

Messages seeking comment from Farese have not been returned.

