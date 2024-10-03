96°F
Las Vegas road-rage suspect apprehended in Virginia

Las Vegas police in June released footage to ask the public's help in identify a man who they s ...
Las Vegas police in June released footage to ask the public's help in identify a man who they say was seen attacking a woman in a viral video. (Courtesy LVMPD)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 11:09 am
 

Law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a suspect in a road-rage incident which occurred in June in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Jose Soriano was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia. Soriano is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

On July 31, warrants were issued for Soriano’s arrest following the road-rage incident near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

“We are very pleased this defendant was arrested and thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance,” Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson said in a release. “We look forward to achieving justice for the victim in this case.”

Soriano is facing three counts of battery and one count each of coercion with force or threat of force and destroy property of another, $250-$5,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

