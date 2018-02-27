Las Vegas Strip hotel worker accused of stealing lobster tails

A Bellagio employee accused of stealing $1,875 worth of lobster tails was arrested early Monday, Las Vegas police said.

Alex Hernandez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Alex Hernandez, 49, faces one count of embezzlement, jail records show.

He was detained by hotel security Sunday night until police arrived and took him into custody early Monday.

Hernandez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and his bail is set at $5,000.

