Law enforcement agencies crack down on 1-15 holiday traffic

Twenty-mile backups heading out of Las Vegas to California are not uncommon, police say.

The California and Nevada Highway Patrol officers gathered at CHP Mountain Pass JPOE, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Nipton, California. The Nevada Highway Patrol joined forces with the California Highway Patrol targeting the highly traveled interstate I-15 corridor between California and Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Leaving Las Vegas isn’t just a movie starring Nicolas Cage. On the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, it’s also a recipe for a 20-mile backup, state road police say.

“It is not uncommon to have a 20 mile back up leaving Las Vegas,” Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk said in an email. “Motorist(s) need to plan accordingly and prepare for long delays.”

It’s holiday traffic season along Interstate 15. And police, in addition to warning drivers of potentially annoying and lengthy delays, they were also cracking down.

On Wednesday, the Nevada state police and their counterparts at the California Highway Patrol carried out a joint enforcement operation along the I-15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.

Assisting the Nevada state troopers were officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City police departments.

The Nevada officers conducted 279 traffic stops on Wednesday. Those stops netted 291 violations. Of those, 254 were for speed, Buratczuk said.

There was also a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a DUI arrest.

In California, the state troopers there carried out 71 traffic stops, with 45 of those earning the driver a speeding ticket.

Between the two state agencies, that’s 350 traffic stops with 299 speed violations.

Buratczuk said the portion of I-15 that takes drivers out of Las Vegas to California will be a “heavy stop and go” traffic situation on Sunday, stretching from Primm to north of Jean, as the Nevada Highway Patrol will be cracking down again on Sunday with another “maximum enforcement operation.”

