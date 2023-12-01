‘Lone-wolf’ terrorist threats made by 16-year-old, police say

Police said they were working to finalize several terrorism-related felony charges in the case, including possessing components to make bombs.

A 16-year-old is alleged to have made Islamic State Group-related terroristic threats targeting the Las Vegas Valley earlier this week.

The teenager, not identified because of his juvenile status, was arrested Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a news release.

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren said counter-terroism detectives in Las Vegas became aware of the online threats on Nov. 28.

“He (the suspect) claimed he was commencing lone-wolf terroristic attack in Las Vegas in support of ISIS,” Koren said during a Friday afternoon news conference at Metro headquarters.

He said the juvenile was a recent convert the religion and ISIS supporter, and was seeking other supporters to assist him in the attacks, Koren said while not specifying any details about the alleged threats.

Koren said police were working to finalize several terrorism-related felony charges in the case, including the possession of bomb-making components.

The teenager was living with his mother, stepfather and several siblings in Las Vegas, Koren said. He said they were residents of Las Vegas, but it was undetermined how long.

Koren said police believe the incident was isolated and there were no other known current threats in the valley.

