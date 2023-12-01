59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

‘Lone-wolf’ terrorist threats made by 16-year-old, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2023 - 3:30 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 16-year-old is alleged to have made Islamic State Group-related terroristic threats targeting the Las Vegas Valley earlier this week.

The teenager, not identified because of his juvenile status, was arrested Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a news release.

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren said counter-terroism detectives in Las Vegas became aware of the online threats on Nov. 28.

“He (the suspect) claimed he was commencing lone-wolf terroristic attack in Las Vegas in support of ISIS,” Koren said during a Friday afternoon news conference at Metro headquarters.

He said the juvenile was a recent convert the religion and ISIS supporter, and was seeking other supporters to assist him in the attacks, Koren said while not specifying any details about the alleged threats.

Koren said police were working to finalize several terrorism-related felony charges in the case, including the possession of bomb-making components.

The teenager was living with his mother, stepfather and several siblings in Las Vegas, Koren said. He said they were residents of Las Vegas, but it was undetermined how long.

Koren said police believe the incident was isolated and there were no other known current threats in the valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
4
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Juvenile arrested for terrorism-related charges
Police: Juvenile arrested for terrorism-related charges
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
Man accused in downtown killing told police he ‘killed that alien’
Man accused in downtown killing told police he ‘killed that alien’
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say