Man accused in hate crime attack on Asian business owner

Anthony Dishari, 36, has been charged with crimes motivated by “bias or hatred” toward the owner of an Asian business.

Outside of Cloud Tea, 4045 S Buffalo Drive, on Tuesday where employees confirmed the owner of the business was attacked last week. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 36-year-old man is accused of attacking the owner of an Asian business.

Anthony Dishari has been charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted robbery, battery with intent to commit mayhem robbery or grand larceny, and resisting a public officer, court records show.

The first three charges include that the crimes were ”motivated by bias or hatred toward victim.”

As a condition of bail, Dishari was ordered to stay away from Cloud Boba Tea, near Buffalo and Flamingo roads, according to court records.

Two employees working at the store on Tuesday confirmed that the owner of the business was the only person attacked.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft responded to the attack.

“I am extremely concerned about the rising number of hate crimes occurring in our community and nationally. No one should have to fear being targeted because of their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or disability,” he wrote in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. “That is why I believe it is so important that we not let one incident or event go by without loudly and clearly speaking up.”

Sonny Vinuya, president of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, also wrote in an email Tuesday that all he had heard about the victim’s condition was that he was recovering in a hospital.

He called targeted attacks “disturbing” and said that they “should never be tolerated.”

“We just want to tell the Asian community to be vigilant, watch out for one another and report if you see something,” Vinuya wrote.

Dishari has a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Jail records showed that Dishari remained in custody as of Tuesday evening.

An attorney for Dishari could not immediately be reached.

“As one member of our community faces a long recovery, from a violent crime that should have never happened, those of us who can must stand up and call out these despicable acts of cowardice,” Naft wrote.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.