Man arrested after camera found in Las Vegas Starbucks bathroom

Police arrested a Henderson man Monday after finding a phone with its camera pointed toward the toilet of a Starbucks bathroom.

Raymond Haywood, 49, faces a charge of capturing, distributing or displaying an image of a private area.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Starbucks at 3755 Spring Mountain Road for a report of a suspicious person after an employee discovered a hidden camera.

An employee told police Haywood caught her attention because he would look at the employees and get up to use the bathroom immediately after customers, according to an arrest report. When she went to the restroom hours after he arrived at the store, she noticed shoe prints on the toilet seat and a phone camera, then notified her manager and police, the report said.

Police said that while the employee was in the bathroom, Haywood kept knocking on the door.

Another Starbucks employee told police Haywood used the bathroom about nine times over three hours.

Haywood told police he owns a business and had gone to Starbucks to get work done, according to Metro. He said he takes medication that causes him to use the bathroom frequently and denied having a phone, police said.

“Haywood stated that if there was a phone in the restroom that it was not his,” Metro wrote. “During the interview Haywood appeared extremely nervous and stated he thought he had a warrant.”

Detectives found that Haywood’s shoes matched the toilet seat shoe print, police said.

