Man arrested after threatening to shoot up UNR

Skyler Starr-Wong, 21, faces five felony counts of making terrorist threats, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Skyler Starr-Wong (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested Monday after threatening in a social media post to “shoot up” the University of Nevada, Reno.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Starr-Wong posted threats on social media that mentioned gun violence at UNR and a local restaurant. On Monday around 5:30 p.m. Starr-Wong was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information may call UNR police at 775-784-4013 and refer to case 23-233.

