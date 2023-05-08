Police investigate UNR shooting threat

School police and local law enforcement near UNR are investigating a mass shooting threat made against students on campus.

University of Nevada, Reno, police and law enforcement near the campus were investigating a mass shooting threat made online against students on campus.

The post, which featured a .556-caliber bullet alongside a photo of a man with his mouth agape and middle finger extended, was made on an unknown social media site by a person identified only as “Skyler,” who threatened to shoot students on campus.

“The people here are garbage and wish I had the opportunity too (sic) look in the eyes of all the people and tell them I’d still Nuke you all,” the post stated.

Under an image of a bullet, the post stated: “The 10 bullets of a .556 cal to blast in every entitled child at your campus.”

UNR police Chief Eric James said Monday morning that he had seen the posts and authorities were working to identify the person who made the threat.

Last week, the body of UNR student Quincy Russell, 21, of Fernley was found by construction workers in the university’s Quad area, between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering buildings. James said at the time he did not suspect foul play.

